MEA Condemns Demolition of Durga Mandir in Dhaka, Slams Bangladesh’s Interim Government

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday strongly criticised the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh for permitting the demolition of the Khilkhet Sarbajanin Durga Mandir in Dhaka, allegedly under the pretext of removing illegal encroachments on railway land.

During the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed deep concern over the incident, stating, “We understand that extremists were clamouring for the demolition of the Durga temple in Khilkhet, Dhaka. The interim government, instead of providing security to the temple, portrayed the episode as a case of illegal land use and permitted the destruction of the temple today.”

Jaiswal added that the demolition caused damage to the deity before it could be relocated. He condemned the failure to safeguard religious rights, saying, “It is the responsibility of the interim government of Bangladesh to protect Hindus, their properties, and their religious institutions.”

The MEA's reaction came just hours after the temple was demolished by authorities in Dhaka. Reports suggest that the action was taken under pressure from the country’s majority population, shortly after a mob attack on the night of June 24, during which the temple was vandalised and devotees were abused and threatened. The mob allegedly gave a 12-hour ultimatum to vacate the premises.

Despite requests from the Hindu community for time to relocate the idols, the demolition was carried out without notice. Idols of Goddess Kali and Lord Shiva were reportedly crushed under the bulldozers.

Authorities claim that the temple stood on encroached railway land, citing Ordinance No. 24 of 1970, under which illegal establishments are to be evicted. The Bangladesh Railway Department, under the interim government, defended the action as part of a larger drive to clear encroachments near Philkhet Bazar.

However, the Hindu community disputes this, arguing that the temple had existed for years with the knowledge of the administration and was never flagged as illegal. Some locals even claim that the land had once been donated by the Railways for the temple’s construction.