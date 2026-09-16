India Condemns Houthi Drone Attack Near Mecca, Urges Early Restoration Of Regional Peace

New Delhi: India has expressed deep concern over the reported interception of a Houthi drone near Mecca, after Saudi Arabia said its air defence forces destroyed the unmanned aircraft before it entered the restricted airspace over the holy city.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening, September 15, with Saudi authorities saying the drone was intercepted south of Mecca. Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said the security of the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims remains a “red line”.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the reported attack was particularly concerning because of Mecca's significance to Muslims around the world.

“We are deeply concerned at the drone attack near Makkah,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. “The incident near Makkah is particularly concerning, given the special significance of the city to Muslims across the world.

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India reiterates its condemnation of attacks on the sovereign territory of Saudi Arabia and of actions that endanger civilian lives and infrastructure, Jaiswal said. “We hope for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region,” he said.

Saudi Arabia Calls Mecca's Security A ‘Red Line’

According to the Saudi-led coalition, the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces intercepted the drone south of Mecca before it could enter the city's restricted airspace. Saudi Arabia also issued a brief security notice in Mecca on Tuesday, the first since the Houthis were accused of attempting to attack the holy city in 2017. The alarm was withdrawn within minutes.

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The new incident occurs as Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have escalated. The gang has taken control of crucial territories near Yemen's Red Sea coastline and the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, raising fears about regional security and maritime movement.

Saudi Arabia has accused the Houthis of attacking civilian and economic targets. The current confrontation signals a significant escalation in a conflict that began in 2015, when Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen after the Houthis conquered Sanaa and deposed the internationally recognized government.

Houthis Deny Targeting Mecca

The Houthis have dismissed Saudi Arabia's account of events. A Houthi military source told Yemen's SABA news agency that the organization has made no threats against Mecca or any other Islamic holy place.

“We categorically deny that there is any threat from Yemen directed at the city of Makkah or any other holy sites,” the source said. The denial comes amid a greater escalation of Houthi strikes on Saudi territory. Saudi Arabia has reported strikes on economic and energy infrastructure, while the Houthis have continued to operate in regions near the Bab el-Mandeb, a critical sea passage.

India has also expressed worry about attacks on commerce ships and civilian facilities in the broader West Asia conflict. New Delhi has stated that Houthi strikes on Saudi economic assets endanger regional stability and navigation through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The issue was also raised during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit on September 13.

Last week, India criticized Houthi strikes on Saudi Aramco energy installations, which, according to Saudi officials, injured 73 people. The Houthis also assaulted Saudi Arabia's 1,200-kilometer East-West oil pipeline, temporarily closing it and disrupting up to 5% of world oil supplies.