India Cracks Down on Anti-National Content: NIA Targets Those Making Pannu, Brar Propaganda Viral

New Delhi: The Indian government is coming down hard on countering anti-national content and adopting an iron-hand policy against those making such material viral on social media.

After blocking videos of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, Goldie Brar, and other anti-national elements, the National Investigating Agency (NIA) has taken significant action and is preparing to act against those who are making such anti-national content viral.

NIA, Intelligence Agencies Preparing Joint Strategy

In this regard, the NIA is making a joint strategy with other intelligence agencies of the country, and social media platforms will also be informed about this coordinated approach.

Under this policy, social media platforms will be required to monitor anti-national and misleading content through their mechanisms and stop the spread of such content. According to sources, these platforms will have to inform the government at regular intervals about the content against which they have taken action on their end.

Plan to Act Against Overseas Uploaders and Domestic Spreaders

Apart from this, a plan has been prepared to take action, as per Indian law, against anti-national content uploaded from abroad and those making it viral within the country. While a strategy to block such content has already been made, the government will now take strict action against those spreading it further.