Who Is Happy Passia? Khalistani Terrorist Behind 14 Grenade Attacks in Punjab to Be Deported from US

US-based Khalistani terrorist Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, who was arrested in California in April, is set to be brought back to India soon. Passia, wanted for multiple grenade attacks and terror cases in Punjab, has been in the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since his arrest and will now be repatriated to face charges in India.

The FBI confirmed that Singh is linked to two international terrorist organisations and had entered the United States illegally. Officials said he had been using burner phones and encrypted applications to evade arrest.

The development comes weeks after India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) charged Singh in connection with the 2024 Chandigarh grenade attack. Singh, along with Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, was identified as a key conspirator in the case. The two are accused of providing weapons, funds, and logistical support to operatives who targeted the residence of a retired Punjab Police officer.

Following the arrest, FBI Director Kash Patel said, “Justice will be done.” In a post on X on April 22, he wrote, “Captured Harpreet Singh, part of an alleged foreign terrorist gang here illegally in the United States, who we believe was involved in planning multiple attacks on police stations both in India and the United States.”

Who is Happy Passia?

Passia hails from Passia village in Amritsar district, Punjab, and has been involved in criminal activities for several years. He is wanted in over 17 cases in India, including under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

He has been linked to at least 14 grenade attacks across Punjab in the past year, targeting police stations, religious sites, and the residences of public figures, including a BJP leader. Singh is associated with Pakistan-based Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda and has ties to the Khalistani extremist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).