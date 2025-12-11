India Debunks Pakistan's Propaganda, Calls 'Leaked Jaishankar Letter' on Rafale 'Fake'

New Delhi: India has debunked claims made by a Pakistani propaganda social media account regarding a leaked letter from External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to France, which was part of communications whose fallout New Delhi is struggling to contain over information on Rafale delivery.

The MEA Fact Check unit stated that the claims are "fake" and urged people to stay alert against disinformation.

In a post on X, the Minister of External Affairs Fact Check unit wrote, "The letter being referred to in this post is fake. Always stay alert against disinformation."

The government agency also shared screenshots of the malicious posts of the social media handles circulating the false news.

Advertisement

The letter was shared by an account named "Discourse Lab", which claimed that the Rafale controversy was far from over by posting what has been confirmed as a fabricated confidential letter from S. Jaishankar to the French Ambassador.

Pakistan's mischief has been caught and exposed multiple times by India. Despite being left embarrassed innumerable times, Pakistan refuses to give up on its malicious attempts to defame India. However, India has always been vigilant and has, time and again, busted the false narratives circulated by Pakistan.