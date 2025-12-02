India Declared 23 Organisations 'Unlawful' in Past 5 Years | Here's The Full List

New Delhi : The government of India declared 23 organisations as “unlawful associations” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) over the past five years, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The minister told the members of the Lower House that the Government of India maintains a “zero-tolerance policy” against any form of unlawful activities, that are prejudicial to the sovereignty, unity, integrity, and security of the nation. “The Government of India has taken continuous and stringent action against various organizations found to be involved in unlawful activities in accordance with the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967,” he added.