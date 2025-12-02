Updated 2 December 2025 at 20:35 IST
India Declared 23 Organisations 'Unlawful' in Past 5 Years | Here's The Full List
The government of India declared 23 organisations as “unlawful associations” in the past five years. The list includes Students Islamic Movement of India and Popular Front of India (PFI).
New Delhi: The government of India declared 23 organisations as “unlawful associations” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) over the past five years, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
The minister told the members of the Lower House that the Government of India maintains a “zero-tolerance policy” against any form of unlawful activities, that are prejudicial to the sovereignty, unity, integrity, and security of the nation. “The Government of India has taken continuous and stringent action against various organizations found to be involved in unlawful activities in accordance with the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967,” he added.
Which Organisations Were Declared Unlawful In Past 5 Years?
- Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)
- United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA)
- All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF)
- Meitei Extremist Organizations, namely Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing, the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF); United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and its armed wing, the Manipur Peoples’ Army (MPA); Peoples’ Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and its Armed wing, the ‘Red Army’; Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and its armed wing, also called the ‘Red Army’; Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL); Coordination Committee (CorCom) and Alliance for Socialist Unity Kangleipak (ASUK).
- National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT)
- Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC)
- Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE)
- National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) [NSCN (K)]
- Islamic Research Foundation (IRF)
- Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Jammu and Kashmir
- Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd. Yasin Malik faction) (JKLF-Y)
- Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)
- Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.
- Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP)
- Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)/ (MLJK-MA)
- Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH)
- Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) (MCJK-B)
- Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) (MCJK-S)
- Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF)
- Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL)
- Four factions of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), namely: JKPL (Mukhtar Ahmed Waza), JKPL (Bashir Ahmad Tota), JKPL (Ghulam Mohammad Khan @Sopori) and JKPL (Aziz Sheikh) led by Yaqoob Sheikh
- Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM)
- Awami Action Committee (AAC)
MoS Nityanand Rai also told the Lok Sabha that the government has expanded the footprint of National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is a counter terrorism law enforcement agency.
