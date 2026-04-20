India Expresses Concern Over Firing on Indian Ships in Hormuz; Steps Up Efforts for Safe Passage & Evacuation of Nationals

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly taken up the matter of a firing incident involving two Indian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz with Iranian authorities, while continuing diplomatic and operational efforts to ensure the safety of Indian ships, seafarers, and nationals in the region amid ongoing tensions.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India is in active touch with Iran and other concerned parties to secure a safe exit for its ships through the strategic waterway.

“The firing incident happened on Saturday, and we took up the matter strongly after receiving information about the same. We called in the Iranian ambassador, had a meeting with the foreign secretary, who conveyed our deep concerns on the incident and reiterated the point that we attach high importance to the safety and security of our mariners and that there should be unimpeded transit,” he said.

The Iranian Ambassador has reportedly assured that the concerns would be conveyed to authorities in Tehran, and India continues to engage with relevant parties for the safety of its vessels.

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According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the two Indian vessels reported the firing incident while transiting the Strait of Hormuz in the past 48 hours and subsequently returned to the Persian Gulf. No injuries were reported to the crew. The Ministry is monitoring the situation continuously.

Director Mandeep Singh Randhawa noted that the Ministry, through the Director General of Shipping, has facilitated the safe repatriation of over 2,563 Indian seafarers so far, including 25 in the last 24 hours. Port operations across India remain normal with no congestion reported.

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Aseem Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf) at the MEA, highlighted the priority being given to the welfare of Indian nationals and seafarers.

“Our missions and posts in the region are running round-the-clock helplines. Flight and travel situations, consular services and the welfare measures are being undertaken for the community,” he said.

High priority is being accorded to the safety and support of Indian seafarers in the Gulf region.

Gulf Air of Bahrain has announced plans to commence limited flight operations between India and Bahrain. So far, 2,423 Indian nationals have been moved out of Iran and Azerbaijan, with India also facilitating the travel of its citizens from Jordan and Egypt back home, Aseem Mahajan said.

On the diplomatic front, India is maintaining robust outreach to Gulf countries on the directions of the Prime Minister. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Saudi Arabia on April 19 and held meetings with the Saudi Energy Minister, Foreign Minister, and his counterpart. The visit helped review bilateral ties and exchange views on the regional situation and issues of mutual interest, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.