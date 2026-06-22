$4 Billion Defence Deal In The Making: India And UAE In Early Talks To Sell BrahMos And Akashteer

New Delhi: India is reportedly in early-stage discussions with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the possible sale of two of its flagship defence systems, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the Akashteer automated air defence platform. According to Reuters, the deal is likely to be inked in a few weeks, as Abu Dhabi is accelerating arms procurement following a period of heightened regional tension in the Middle East.

Though the officials in New Delhi and the UAE foreign ministry have not released any official statement over the deal, the reports remain unconfirmed by either government at this stage.

According to reports, the talks between the Government of India and the Government of the UAE are underway amidst a shifting pattern in Gulf defence diplomacy. Following the West Asia conflict and the recent Iranian strikes during the Middle East conflict, pushing a shift in strategic calculations, leading to renewed scrutiny of the Strait of Hormuz. In the backdrop of the Iranian strikes, the UAE is looking to strengthen its supplier base beyond traditional Western partners.

The defence analysts suggested that a diversified set of options gives Abu Dhabi greater strategic autonomy, while closer cooperation with India also avoids friction with Washington, given that both Delhi and Abu Dhabi remain close allies of the United States. Earlier this year, the UAE signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with South Korea on defence cooperation worth over $35 billion, signalling the scale of its ambitions.

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Meanwhile, the possible deal would be another step in a rapid expansion of India's defence exports. The sales of domestically produced systems surged to over $4 billion in the year ending March 2026, a big rise from just $7.26 million in 2013-14, government data shows. As per the experts, much of that momentum has been fuelled by battlefield exposure, as India deployed BrahMos missiles for the first time during its 4-day conflict under ‘Operation Sindoor’ with Pakistan last year. India's powerful operation against Pakistan-based terrorist organisations in response to the Pahalgam attack was a demonstration of capability that has since drawn interest from Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil and Chile, with the Philippines remaining the only confirmed buyer so far after signing a contract in 2022.

Talks With The UAE At Initial Stage

According to Reuters, two of the four sources confirmed that Akashteer is part of the UAE’s list alongside BrahMos. “UAE has shown interest for a number of our weapon systems including BrahMos and Akashteer. The talks between India and the UAE are at initial stages and are progressing fast,” one source with direct knowledge of the discussions stated.

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However, BrahMos, developed jointly by India and Russia, is among the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missiles and can strike targets with precision at speeds exceeding Mach 3 from land, sea and air platforms. Akashteer, built by state-run Bharat Electronics Ltd in partnership with the Indian Army, is a fully automated air defence system designed to integrate data from multiple sensors to coordinate responses to incoming aerial threats.

The UAE’s security concerns intensified after the Gulf nation was massively targeted by Iran during the recent Middle East war and is now focused on protecting the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for its energy exports. According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the defence planners already operate the US THAAD and Patriot systems for air defence, as well as the MGM-168 ATACMS ballistic missile with a 300 km range.

The experts stated that Akashteer would add value by knitting together information from those and other devices to improve early warning and interception. “Both the BrahMos missile and Akashteer system would potentially serve the UAE’s needs, even if international competition to sell Gulf states arms was increasing and the UAE had experience with other suppliers,” said Siemon Wezeman, senior researcher with SIPRI’s arms transfers programme.

Russian Nod Required For BrahMos

Notably, any sale of BrahMos would require Moscow’s approval because the 290 km range missile remains a joint Indo-Russian venture. However, the defence analysts believed that this should not present a major obstacle given Russia’s own close ties with Abu Dhabi. South Asia Senior Analyst at the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project Pearl Pandya noted, saying, “A diversified supplier base gives the UAE more strategic autonomy, and closer ties with India have the added benefit of not antagonising the U.S. as the countries remain allies…..Expanded defence ties between India and the UAE essentially serve as a form of strategic signalling, allowing both countries to showcase the strength and depth of their partnerships.”

According to a Reuters report citing two Indian government sources, New Delhi views deepening defence cooperation with the UAE as a counterweight to a recent defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. “The growing ties must also be understood against the backdrop of wider regional geopolitical dynamics, in particular the competition between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi for regional leadership,” Pandya explained.

According to SIPRI data, the US supplied 54% of arms imports to the Middle East between 2021 and 2025, followed by Italy at 12% and France at 11%. Meanwhile, India remains the world’s second-largest arms importer, accounting for more than 8% of global purchases, even as it builds an export industry.