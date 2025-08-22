India From Space! Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Captures Lightning, Himalayas And Sunrise In One Time-lapse

Axiom Mission 4 has brought Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla into the spotlight as he becomes the second Indian to travel to space | Image: NASA

New Delhi: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has shared a breathtaking time-lapse video of Bharat (India) from the International Space Station (ISS), giving people a rare chance to see the country from orbit.

In a post on Twitter (X), Shukla explained that the video shows a journey along the east coast of India, captured while the ISS was moving from south to north over the Indian Ocean.

He suggested that viewers watch the video in landscape mode with full brightness to enjoy the details.

What Shubhanshu Shukla Said In His Post?

The timelapse reveals purple flashes of lightning from thunderstorms across the country, followed by a dark region marking the Himalayas. Soon after, the scene shifts dramatically into a glowing sunrise in orbit, with light spilling over the Earth

“While on orbit I tried to capture pictures and videos so that I can share this journey with you all,” Shukla wrote. He added that the twinkling stars in the background make the view even more magical.

Since his stay coincided with the monsoon season, much of India was hidden beneath clouds. Still, Shukla said he was able to “steal a few shots of Bharat,” including the one shown in the timelapse.

He described the experience as though viewers were sitting inside the cupola window of the ISS, witnessing the spectacle themselves.

“It truly is a mesmerising dance of natural elements turning it into one beautiful spectacle,” he said.

The video quickly drew attention online, with many users praising the visuals and Shukla’s description. One user wrote, “Incredible view of India from space, stunning visuals.”

Another commented, “The way you describe the transition from lightning flashes to the Himalayas and then sunrise, it must have been breathtaking to witness firsthand.”

Shubhanshu Shukla Space Journey And Upcoming Mission

Shukla returned to Earth on July 15, splashing down off the coast of California after completing NASA’s Axiom-4 (AX-4) space mission. He landed in Delhi on August 17, receiving a warm welcome.

The mission, which launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on June 25, made Shukla the first Indian in 41 years to travel to space.

Looking ahead, his next big assignment will be as part of India’s first human space mission, the Gaganyaan programme, which has now entered its final stage.