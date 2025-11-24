India Gate Air Pollution Protest Shocks Nation With Pro-Maoist Madvi Hidma Slogans, Posters; 22 Arrested For Using Pepper Spray On Police

New Delhi: A protest over Delhi’s toxic air condition at India Gate took the shape of a major controversy on Sunday evening after demonstrators were seen displaying posters of Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, who was killed in an encounter with Andhra Pradesh Police last week. The unexpected appearance of his posters along with pro-Naxal slogans has triggered massive outrage and an intense police investigation.

The videos from the protest site showed protesters sitting at the C-Hexagon area raising slogans about Delhi’s worsening air quality. Among them, one person is seen holding a sketch of Hidma, one of India’s most-wanted Maoist leaders, who carried a reward of Rs 50 lakh and was responsible for at least 26 major attacks, including the 2010 Dantewada massacre, the 2017 Sukma attack, and the 2013 Jhiram Valley massacre.

The presence of Madvi Hidma's image at an environmental protest has stunned the Nation and raised critical questions.

Slogans, Chaos and Pepper Spray On Police

As police jumped into action and asked the protesting group to vacate the area, citing a Supreme Court order designating Jantar Mantar as the designated protest site, protesters blocked traffic, broke barricades, and sprayed chilli powder and pepper spray on police officials on duty.

Delhi Police stated that three to four personnel sustained injuries to their eyes and face and were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Slogans such as ‘Kitne Hidma Maroge’, ‘Har Ghar Se Niklega Hidma’, and ‘Hidma Zindabad’ were heard at the site.

Both images above are screenshots of group chats of JNU students who took part in the protest

DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla said, “This matter is under thorough investigation and strict action will certainly be taken. An FIR has been registered under various sections, including against the use of force against the police, road blockades, and the use of chilli spray on police officials.”

On the posters of Paoist Madvi Hidma used during the protest, DCP Mahla said, “Yes, it is true, and we are investigating it. We have registered an FIR in this regard. Legal action is being taken.”

FIRs at Two Police Stations - 22 Arrested

Delhi Police registered cases at two stations. At the Kartavya Path Police Station, six male protesters were arrested and they are booked under BNS Sections 74, 79, 105(2), 132, 221, 223, 6(2). At the Parliament Street Police Station, 17 protesters were arrested and booked under BNS Sections 223A, 132, 221, 121A, 126(2), 3(5). More arrests are likely as CCTV and social media videos are being examined.

How a Clean Air Protest Was Overshadowed

The protest was organised by the Delhi Coordination Committee, which accused the Delhi government of relying on ‘cosmetic measures’ like water sprinklers and cloud seeding as pollution reached severe levels across the city.

The group claimed Delhi’s toxic air had become a ‘serious threat to public health’, blaming mining projects, forest clearances and rapid development for worsening environmental conditions across India. They also alleged government suppression of activists through detentions and restrictions. However, the use of Hidma posters and the clash with police has overshadowed the pollution message and raised concerns about possible Maoist influence.

Congress Questions Encounter of Madvi Hidma

Congress’s Telangana leader Mahesh Kumar Goud, however, questioned the circumstances of Hidma’s encounter, claiming he ‘wanted to surrender’. In a press conference, Doud called the elimination of Maoists ‘false and staged’. He also said that Congress condemns these killings and violence of any form, either from the police side or even from the Maoist side. “These leaders - be it Hidma, Kesavarao or Ganapati - they should be respected. They might have chosen to pick up the gun, but there is a reason for it.”

In an exclusive interaction with Republic, Congress leader Goud defended his previous statement and said, “I do not agree with the Police version of the encounter of Madvi Hidma. This is not true. Madvi Hidma wanted to surrender, but the police carried out the encounter. Madvi Hidma should have been given a chance to join the mainstream.”

