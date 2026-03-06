India Grants Refuge To Iranian Warship IRIS Lavan, 183 Crew Members Accommodated In Kochi

Kochi : India has granted refuge to Iranian warship IRIS Lavan, with 183 crew members presently being accommodated at naval facilities in Kochi. According to government sources, India was approached by Iran to take in the warship, which was in the region for the 2026 International Fleet Review, which was held in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Iran's request to India is said to have been made few days before Iranian warship IRIS Dena sank after being attacked by US torpedo off the coast of Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean on March 4. IRIS Dena was also returning from the event at Vishakhapatnam when it was attacked.