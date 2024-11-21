sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Arvind Kejriwal | Air Pollution | Ukraine-Russia Conflict | India-Canada Row | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • India Has Stayed Away From Ideas Of Expansionism: PM Modi Tells Guyana Parliament

Published 23:10 IST, November 21st 2024

India Has Stayed Away From Ideas Of Expansionism: PM Modi Tells Guyana Parliament

Referring to global challenges in Guyana Parliament, PM Modi said the best approach to move forward is 'democracy first and humanity first'.

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi addresses Guyana Parliament
PM Modi addresses special session of National Assembly of the Parliament of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, in Georgetown | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:10 IST, November 21st 2024