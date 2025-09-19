'India Hasn't Been Fortunate With Neighbours, but Shaped Its Own Destiny': Rajnath Singh Lauds OP Sindoor, Salutes 1965 War Veterans

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor during an interaction with the veterans of the 1965 war between India and Pakistan.



With reference to the four major wars against Pakistan and one against China, the Defence Minister noted that India has not been "fortunate" with its neighbours, but it has shaped its own destiny.



"Since independence, India hasn't been fortunate with its neighbours, but we haven't accepted these challenges as fate; we've shaped our own destiny. We saw an example of this in Operation Sindoor. That incident leaves us heavy-hearted and filled with anger, but it didn't break our morale. Our Prime Minister took a pledge, and we've demonstrated for decades that victory has become our habit, one we must maintain," Rajnath Singh said at the event in the South Block.



Rajnath Singh hailed the war veterans for their bravery and sacrifice, saying, "I was wondering what is the feeling that inspires us to sacrifice everything. The feeling of self-respect is the greatest feeling. If foreign powers dare to look at us with an evil eye, we sacrifice everything to protect them.



"The bravery you displayed in 1965 is incomparable. On behalf of a grateful nation, I salute you. We will not allow the integrity of the country to be compromised in any way," he added.



He added that the experiences shared by the war veterans are beyond what has been noted in history books.



He said, "There are many books on the 1965 war, but when Nambiar Sahib and Bedi Sahib spoke today, I felt that not everything was written in books. The nights spent in tanks... Every veteran sitting here today must be remembering those who were martyred, but that martyrdom will not go in vain. I salute their memory."