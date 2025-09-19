Operation Sindoor: Why Did Indian Air Force Strike At 1:30 At Night? CDS Anil Chauhan Explains

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Thursday said that Operation Sindoor marked a “new kind of warfare,” where India decisively outperformed Pakistan across every level of escalation.

Speaking to students at Jharkhand Raj Bhavan’s Birsa Mandap, General Chauhan explained that unlike traditional battles fought only on land, air, and sea, Operation Sindoor also played out in the cyber and electromagnetic domains, where the enemy was tracked through satellite images, electronic surveillance, and signal intelligence.

He revealed that the first strikes of the operation were conducted between 1:00 and 1:30 am on May 7, targeting terrorist camps across the border. The timing was carefully chosen to avoid civilian casualties and to maintain operational advantage.

“Why did we strike at 1:30 at night? That is the darkest time, the most difficult for satellite images and evidence gathering. Yet, we had confidence in our capabilities,” he said.

“The second reason was to avoid civilian casualties. By 5:30-6:00 am, the first Azaan takes place, and in areas like Bahawalpur and Muridke, there would be civilian movement. Striking at that hour could have caused unnecessary deaths, so we chose the darkest time of night.”

The CDS highlighted how India’s armed forces meticulously planned the operation to ensure precision while upholding humanitarian considerations.

Personal Journey and Message to Students

General Chauhan also shared his personal journey of joining the Army, encouraging students to consider a career in the armed forces. “I come from an ordinary family and studied at Kendriya Vidyalaya. No one in my family was in the military. I joined the Army nearly 49 years ago, thinking I would escape studies, but I was wrong. A soldier’s duty is to always remain trained and ready,” he said with a smile.

Emphasising the unity of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, he said, “In every war since 1947, and even during natural disasters, all three services have worked together. During the Kargil War too, we fought as one.”

Encouraging students to explore opportunities, he added: “If you want to see India in all its diversity, join the Army. If you want to travel the world, join the Navy. If you want to feel the thrill of flying, join the Air Force. All three services have their own importance.”