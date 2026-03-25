IMD Weather Alert: Multiple Western Disturbances To Bring More Rain Across India; Check Timeline | Image: X

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh alert just as North India began to feel a persistent wave of approaching summer.

A series of consecutive Western Disturbances (WD) is set to sweep across the country, bringing renewed rain, thunderstorms, and a reprieve from the rising mercury.

According to the latest IMD bulletin issued on March 25, 2026, the stable weather seen over the last 48 hours is about to give way to an atmospheric shift starting tomorrow.

When to Expect the Rain?

Meteorologists have identified two distinct systems that will impact Northwest and Central India during the cycle.

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1. The First Wave (March 26–27):

An active Western Disturbance will begin affecting the Western Himalayan region late tonight.

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By tomorrow afternoon, Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness lightning, gusty winds (30–40 kmph), and light to moderate rainfall.

2. The Second Wave (March 29–30):

A stronger system is expected to arrive on the night of March 28.

This will likely trigger more widespread rain across the northern plains on Sunday, potentially bringing unseasonably cool winds back to the capital.

Regional Impact: From Snow to Thunderstorms

The impact will vary significantly across the geography.

1. Himalayan States:

Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are on alert for moderate snowfall and rain. Travellers are advised to be cautious of localised landslides and slippery road conditions over the weekend.

2. The Northeast:

While the north deals with WDs, the Northeast, specifically Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, is bracing for isolated heavy rainfall through March 28 due to strong lower-tropospheric winds..

3. Central & South India:

Isolated thunderstorms and hot-humid conditions are predicted for Kerala and parts of Coastal Maharashtra, though the primary rain activity will remain concentrated in the north and east.