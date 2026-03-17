MEA Clarifies India's Stance on Escalating Iran-Israel Conflict, Emphasizes Diplomacy and UN Reform

New Delhi: Amid the intensifying war between Iran and Israel, now in its third week with reports of missile barrages, drone strikes on US bases and Gulf targets, and significant casualties on both sides, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reiterated its longstanding position calling for immediate de-escalation through dialogue.

In a recent media briefing in Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the ongoing West Asia tensions, underscoring India's commitment to peaceful resolution.

"From the very beginning, we have been saying that it has been our position that a dialogue path should be established. A diplomatic channel should be established to bring this conflict to an end as soon as possible," Jaiswal stated.

He further urged restraint, adding, "We have also stated that we call on all countries to exercise restraint and prevent the conflict from escalating."

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The comments come as the conflict has disrupted global energy supplies, affected shipping through critical routes like the Strait of Hormuz, and raised concerns over the safety of Indian nationals in the region. India has maintained active diplomatic engagement, including multiple conversations between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart, while prioritizing the welfare of its diaspora and energy security.

Jaiswal also highlighted India's consistent advocacy for structural changes in global governance. "For the past several decades, it has been our position that the United Nations should be reformed as soon as possible... The sooner we do it, the better for the United Nations and for the world," he said.

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India's stance reflects a balanced approach, avoiding alignment with any belligerent while pushing for multilateral solutions. As the war shows no immediate signs of abating, with recent Iranian missile strikes on Israeli cities and retaliatory actions, the MEA's emphasis on diplomacy and UN reform underscores New Delhi's belief that only inclusive, reformed international mechanisms can effectively address such crises and prevent broader escalation.