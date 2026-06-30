India Intensifies 'Operation Amistad' Relief Efforts in Quake-Hit Venezuela as Death Toll Rises

Caracas, Venezuela: India has intensified its humanitarian assistance to earthquake-hit Venezuela under Operation Amistad, deploying rescue personnel, field hospitals, medicines, and relief supplies as the death toll from last week's devastating earthquakes continues to rise.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the Indian Embassy in Venezuela said, "#OperationAmistad India has intensified its efforts for disaster relief in Venezuela with a healing touch to those affected by the earthquake."

The Embassy of India in Panama, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica also highlighted India's relief mission. In a post on X, the embassy said, "India Stands With Venezuela! India continues to stand as a trusted first responder in times of crisis."

It added, "Under Operation Amistad, India's humanitarian assistance reached Venezuela following the devastating earthquake. 2 Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft carry a 41-member rescue team, an Indian Army Field Hospital, 30 tonnes of relief supplies, 6 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment, and 2 BHISHM Cube portable hospitals to strengthen relief and rescue operations."

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Describing the ongoing relief work, the mission said, "Working alongside Venezuelan authorities, Indian rescue and medical teams provide emergency medical care, conduct search and rescue missions, and deliver life-saving humanitarian assistance to affected communities."

Reaffirming India's commitment to supporting Venezuela, it added, "Guided by the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, India stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Venezuela and remains committed to extending every possible support during this difficult time."

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Earlier, Venezuela's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed India's humanitarian assistance on Monday. In a post on X, it shared a press release which said, "India has set up a comprehensive field hospital in Caracas to treat victims of the June 24 earthquakes."

The ministry added, "Equipped with two BHISHM Cubes—high-tech modular medical centres—and supplied by two C-17 aircraft with 36 tons of medical supplies and rescue equipment, the centre provides trauma, surgery, dentistry, triage, laboratory, and X-ray services."

It further said, "The Head of Government of the Capital District, Nahum Fernandez, along with Indian Ambassador PK Ashok Babu, oversaw the opening, which includes the work of 41 healthcare professionals."

Calling the initiative a significant contribution to relief efforts, the ministry stated, "This initiative strengthens the international humanitarian response and alleviates pressure on the Venezuelan hospital network amidst the emergency."

Meanwhile, according to CNN, the death toll from the powerful earthquakes has risen to 1,719, citing National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez. At least 22,619 people have been affected, including 5,034 injured. Of the 855 buildings reported damaged, 189 have collapsed completely.