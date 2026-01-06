Updated 6 January 2026 at 17:04 IST
India Introduces New e-B-4 Visa for Chinese Businessmen: Check Eligibility, Application Process
India has launched an online e-B-4 visa for Chinese businessmen, effective from January 1, permitting stays of up to six months for production-related activities without requiring a physical embassy visit.
New Delhi: India has introduced a new e-Production Investment Business Visa, known as the e-B-4 Visa, for Chinese businessmen travelling to the country for specific business and production-related activities. The move follows an advisory issued on the website of the Indian Embassy in Beijing, outlining the new visa framework.
The e-B-4 Visa came into effect on January 1 and allows eligible applicants to stay in India for up to six months.
A key feature of the new system is that applications can be completed entirely online, eliminating the requirement to physically visit the embassy or depend on intermediaries.
Who can apply?
Chinese nationals visiting India for the following defined purposes:
- Installation and commissioning
- Quality checks and essential maintenance
- Production-related activities
- IT and ERP ramp-up
- Training
- Supply chain development and vendor empanelment
- Plant design and bring-up
- Visits by senior management and executives
How applicants apply
- Apply online at https://indianvisaonline.gov.in
- Select “For e-Visa by Bureau of Immigration” and apply
Mandatory documents to upload (English only)
- Passport page with personal details
- Sponsorship letter from the Indian company
- Dispatch letter from current employer
- Proforma details of current employer
- Hukou document
- Resume of the applicant
- Only certified copies are accepted
Steps for Indian companies (sponsors)
- Register on DPIIT’s National Single Window System portal
- Portal: https://www.nsws.gov.in
- Login under “Business User Login”
- After registration, generate a sponsorship letter
- A sponsorship letter with a unique number is mandatory for e-B-4 visa approval
Post-arrival requirement
- Mandatory electronic registration with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office
- Must be completed within 14 days of arrival
- Applicable irrespective of visa duration
