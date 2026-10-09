‘India Is a Democracy, Not a Colony’: Kamal Haasan Hits Back at Elon Musk Over Starlink Licensing Citing 'National Security'

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan has weighed into the ongoing spat over Starlink’s entry into India, sharply responding to Elon Musk’s criticism of the delayed licensing process and his pointed reference to Mukesh Ambani.

On X, Musk wrote, “Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license? Is Ambani the real boss of India?”

Haasan directly addressed the SpaceX founder in a detailed post, stating, “Mr. Musk, yes, no billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy - Indian or American.”

He argued that India should open the door to competition in satellite internet from both domestic and global players, prioritising practical and affordable last-mile connectivity for remote areas.

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“In countries with lower per-capita incomes, satellite internet must be affordable too. High subscription fees and equipment costs risk putting it beyond the reach of ordinary households. Connectivity must bridge the digital divide, not create a new one,” Haasan said.

Emphasising national security, he added, “India knows our networks and spectrum are strategic infrastructure, not merely commercial assets. India’s national security safeguards are non-negotiable.”

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Haasan also called out what he described as double standards, noting that the United States has imposed 100% tariffs on Chinese EVs to protect its industry and restricted Huawei over security concerns -- measures similar to those taken by India.

“Every country makes choices based on its own interests. Those in the West cannot preach free markets while practicing protectionism at home… One cannot demand a level playing field from others only when it suits its own agenda,” he wrote.

While acknowledging internal challenges, including the CAG’s findings on the slow progress of BharatNet, Haasan praised India’s telecom sector for delivering some of the world’s most affordable internet data. He concluded: “India is a democracy, not a colony. We welcome the world, but we, the Indian people, will decide our own future - not Western vested interests, their double standards or any billionaire - Indian or American.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has welcomed Haasan's concerns.

In a post on X, BJP spokesperson Priti Gandhi wrote, "Good to see Kamal Haasan putting national interest above politics! We may have our political differences, but when it comes to the nation, we must be willing to rise above them. India must always come before partisan politics. That is the spirit of a mature democracy."