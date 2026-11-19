New Delhi: PM Modi has used the launch of popular video game Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 to highlight India's development over the past 13 years, drawing a comparison between the country's progress since the release of GTA 5 in 2013 and the latest instalment of the gaming franchise in 2026.

In a post shared on his official Instagram handle, Modi said, "India is playing a whole new game", accompanying the caption with a series of GTA-inspired graphics showcasing what the government described as India's achievements over the past decade.

The post also takes an apparent dig at the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, highlighting India's economic transformation and other development milestones.

The graphics use the distinctive Pricedown font associated with the GTA video game franchise, giving the post the visual style of the popular game's promotional material.

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Among the achievements highlighted in the post is India's transition from being part of the 'Fragile Five' economies to becoming the world's fastest-growing major economy.

The term 'Fragile Five' was coined by a Morgan Stanley analyst in August 2013 to describe five emerging economies - India, Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa and Turkey - that were considered vulnerable because of their dependence on foreign capital inflows.

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The post also highlights the reduction in poverty over the past decade, presenting it as one of the significant changes between the GTA 5 and GTA 6 eras.

Other milestones mentioned include the completion of the sanitation mission, an expansion in India's solar power capacity and improvements in electrification across the country.

The PM Modi's post also points to the growth of India's space technology sector, claiming that the country now has 440 registered space technology startups.

In another comparison aimed at the gaming community, the graphics highlight the fall in high-speed internet prices in India, from Rs 308 per gigabyte (GB) to Rs 7.51 per GB.

India's progress in defence exports and the government's claim of making the country free of Naxalism also feature among the achievements showcased in the post.

The post comes as GTA 6 was launched on Thursday midnight, November 19, 13 years after the release of GTA 5 in 2013. The latest edition of the popular open-world video game franchise has generated considerable excitement among gaming enthusiasts.

X/@narendramodi

PM Modi has previously used popular culture references and social media trends to communicate with younger audiences. His latest post follows a similar approach, using one of the world's most recognised gaming franchises to present the government's account of India's development.

The post quickly attracted attention on social media. Within less than 10 minutes of being shared, it had garnered nearly 60,000 likes and around 2,000 comments.

Several users reacted positively to the gaming-inspired presentation. One user called Modi the "Coolest Prime Minister ever", while another described the post as unexpected. Others referred to him as their "favourite influencer" and an "OG creator".