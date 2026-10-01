'India is proud of Captain': PM Modi Hails Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar As ‘Hero’ For Averting Mid-Air Tragedy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his actions during a mid-air crisis aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073, calling him a “hero” after he was seriously injured during an incident in the cockpit.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday when a violent confrontation reportedly broke out between the pilots. The aircraft was subsequently diverted and landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. The incident is now under investigation.

PM Modi: ‘Captain Smit Machchhar Is A HERO’

In a post on X, PM Modi praised the Indian captain for continuing to protect those on board despite being seriously injured.

“Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO,” the Prime Minister wrote. “In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.”

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PM Modi further said that Machchhar's actions helped save hundreds of lives and prevent a major tragedy. “His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar,” he said, while praying for his “speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health.”

Machchhar was taken to a hospital in Tabuk following the emergency landing. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said he was receiving treatment and was in stable condition.

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What Unfolded Inside The Cockpit?

According to accounts from Israeli officials and passengers, Machchhar was attacked and stabbed by his co-pilot, who was accused of trying to interfere with control of the aircraft. The exact circumstances and motive remain under investigation, and Flydubai has urged against speculation while authorities examine the incident.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Machchhar kept fighting even though he was hurt and was able to open the cockpit door. Passengers and crew members went into the cockpit and worked together to control the person who was accused of trying to attack.

The plane lost altitude quickly during the event. Flight tracking data showed the plane losing thousands of feet in altitude before the situation was stabilized. The flight sent out emergency messages, like squawk 7700 and then 7500, with the second one showing that someone was interfering illegally.

Once the attacker was controlled, another trained team member stepped in to help keep the plane stable, and the aircraft was redirected to Tabuk, where it landed safely. All passengers and crew were reported safe.

Trump Also Calls Indian Captain A Hero

US President Donald Trump also spoke about the incident, saying he had discussed it with Netanyahu. Trump described the co-pilot as “perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack job” and praised Machchhar for his actions during the emergency.

“I spoke to Benjamin Netanyahu about this incident. It seems as though the co-pilot was perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack job, and he stabbed the pilot. The pilot was in very bad shape. But in a way, he was a hero to open the door.”

Trump also praised the intervention of an Israeli passenger who helped restrain the attacker. Passenger Yaniv Hayoun later recounted how he and others entered the cockpit, restrained the alleged attacker and helped regain control of the situation.

Netanyahu separately hailed Hayoun as a “true hero” and wrote, “Yoniv, you're a true hero. We're a nation of lions!”

Who Is Captain Smit Machchhar?

Behind the praise is a pilot with more than a decade of commercial aviation experience. Machchhar is currently a direct-entry captain with Dubai-based Flydubai and has around 9,750 hours of flying experience, according to professional details cited by Indian media.

Much of his flying career has been centred around Boeing 737 aircraft. Before joining Flydubai, Machchhar worked at SpiceJet for about 11 years. While working at the Indian airline, he first held a senior commander role and then became a line training captain, which meant he trained and evaluated other pilots. Machchhar joined Flydubai in June 2022 as a direct-entry captain.

His family has also reportedly travelled to Tabuk after learning that he was injured during the flight incident. Reports further indicate that his brother recently joined Flydubai as a pilot, although he has not yet started flying.