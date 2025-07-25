India Issues Travel Advisory as Thailand-Cambodia Border Tensions Escalate: Seven Places to Avoid

Updated 25 July 2025 at 15:49 IST
Amid rising tensions between Thailand and Cambodia over a long-standing border dispute, the Indian Embassy in Thailand has issued a travel advisory for Indian nationals. The advisory urges travelers to avoid certain provinces near the Thailand-Cambodia border due to security concerns.
In an official post on X, the Indian Embassy stated, "In view of the situation near the Thailand-Cambodia border, all Indian travelers to Thailand are advised to check updates from Thai official sources, including the TAT Newsroom."
The advisory references information from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), which identified seven provinces to avoid:
Ubon Ratchathani
Surin
Sisaket
Buriram
Sa Kaeo
Chanthaburi
Trat
Phanom Sawai Forest Park
Chong Sai Taku
Ta Phraya National Park
Chong Sa-ngam
TAT confirmed that several border checkpoints and nearby tourist areas have been temporarily closed by the Royal Thai Army to ensure public safety and national security. The agency emphasized that security forces are closely monitoring the situation and advised international travelers to follow updates from official sources.
The recent conflict has affected more than 100,000 people living in the border regions and has claimed at least 14 lives. The situation escalated after a Cambodian soldier was reportedly killed in May during a border clash. In response, Thailand expelled the Cambodian ambassador and recalled its own envoy.
Though the International Court of Justice had settled the territorial dispute in 2013, recent events have reignited tensions between the two countries.
Indian nationals planning to visit Thailand are advised to remain vigilant and stay updated through reliable sources.
