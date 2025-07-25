India Issues Travel Advisory as Thailand-Cambodia Border Tensions Escalate: Seven Places to Avoid

India issues travel advisory for its nationals amid Thailand-Cambodia conflict, asks to avoid these 7 places | Image: X

Amid rising tensions between Thailand and Cambodia over a long-standing border dispute, the Indian Embassy in Thailand has issued a travel advisory for Indian nationals. The advisory urges travelers to avoid certain provinces near the Thailand-Cambodia border due to security concerns.

In an official post on X, the Indian Embassy stated, "In view of the situation near the Thailand-Cambodia border, all Indian travelers to Thailand are advised to check updates from Thai official sources, including the TAT Newsroom."

The advisory references information from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), which identified seven provinces to avoid:

Ubon Ratchathani

Surin

Sisaket

Buriram

Sa Kaeo

Chanthaburi

Trat

Specific areas within these provinces have also been marked as restricted, including:

Phanom Sawai Forest Park

Chong Sai Taku

Ta Phraya National Park

Chong Sa-ngam

TAT confirmed that several border checkpoints and nearby tourist areas have been temporarily closed by the Royal Thai Army to ensure public safety and national security. The agency emphasized that security forces are closely monitoring the situation and advised international travelers to follow updates from official sources.

The recent conflict has affected more than 100,000 people living in the border regions and has claimed at least 14 lives. The situation escalated after a Cambodian soldier was reportedly killed in May during a border clash. In response, Thailand expelled the Cambodian ambassador and recalled its own envoy.

Though the International Court of Justice had settled the territorial dispute in 2013, recent events have reignited tensions between the two countries.