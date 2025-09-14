'India Led the World, But Didn't Conquer Or Suppress Trade Aspects of Any Country': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday highlighted India's tolerance and emphasized that India has never conquered any country or suppressed any other country's trade. He attributed it to the values and culture passed down by the ancestors.

Speaking at the book launch event for Prahlad Patel’s book on Narmada Parikrama in Indore, Mohan Bhagwat said, "Because of the awareness and sense of purity our ancestors gave us, India was the greatest country. For 3,000 years, there was no conflict in the world. Technological progress was advanced, yet the environment did not deteriorate. Human life was happy and cultured."

"We led the world. We did not conquer any country, suppress anyone's trade, or force change or conversion on anyone. Wherever we went, we shared civilization and knowledge, learned scriptures, and improved lives. Every nation retained its own identity, and there was harmonious communication among them. That is not there today," he added.

Taking a veiled dig at violent clashes in the name of religion, Bhagwat attributed them to feelings of superiority.

"Clashes arise in the world over whether 'Bhagwan' is one or many. Our philosophers say there is no need for such conflicts; there is only one 'Bhagwan.' All disputes become irrelevant then. Our belief is that we are all one, but do we behave with oneness toward everyone? No. Clashes occur because one group believes it is superior to another," said Bhagwat.

Speaking about the faith of Indians, he said, "The faith we have here is steadfast. It is not merely an imagined belief heard from others."

"It is a faith grounded in direct experience, accessible to anyone who makes the effort. We hear about scientists and the need for a scientific mind and attitude. What does a scientific attitude mean? It requires direct evidence. Yet, today, even those who call themselves scientists often lack direct evidence. In contrast, the faith we have in India is supported by direct evidence," he added.