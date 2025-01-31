India Likely To Experience Above-normal Temperatures In Febraury, says Met Department

New Delhi: Most parts of India are expected to experience above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall in February, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

According to an official statement, the rainfall in February is likely to be below 81 per cent of the long-period average (1971-2020) of 22.7 mm,

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said most parts of the country are likely to receive below-normal rainfall, except for some areas in west-central, peninsular and northwest India.

Minimum Temperature Expected To Be Above Normal

Minimum temperatures in February are expected to be above normal in most regions, except in some parts of northwest and peninsular India.

Similarly, maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to above normal in most areas, except in parts of west-central and peninsular India, Mohapatra said.

He said India received an average of 4.5 mm of rainfall in January, making it the fourth lowest since 1901 and the third lowest since 2001.

The country's mean temperature in January was 18.98 degrees Celsius, the third highest for the month since 1901, behind 1958 and 1990.

India Recorded Warmest October Since 1901

India also recorded its warmest October since 1901, with monthly mean temperatures nearly 1.2 degrees Celsius above normal. November ranked as the third-warmest November in 123 years, behind 1979 and 2023.