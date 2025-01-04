Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi, Trains & Flight Ops Hit; GRAP-3 Restrictions Imposed Across NCR | LIVE

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted one more accused in a 2020 narco-terrorism case relating to the seizure of 17 kgs of heroin along with cash in Jammu and Kashmir.

Syed Saleem Jahangir Andrabi alias Saleem Andrabi has been charged under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, IPC and UA(P) Act in the third supplementary chargesheet filed by NIA before the agency's Special Court in Jammu, said the agency in a press release.