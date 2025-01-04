Published 07:25 IST, January 4th 2025
Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi, Trains & Flight Ops Hit; GRAP-3 Restrictions Imposed Across NCR | LIVE
A thick fog covered many parts of North India, including Delhi, causing delays for hundreds of flights and several trains. The fog reduced visibility and made it hard to see, while the cold wave continued. At Delhi Airport, over 150 flights were delayed, and around 30 were canceled because the runway visibility was zero on Saturday morning.
07:30 IST, January 4th 2025
NIA arrests absconding accused in Bijoy Bhunia murder case in Bengal
Mohan Mondal was nabbed by NIA on Thursday in connection with the May 2023 case, said the agency.
Bijoy Krishna Bhunia was kidnapped and killed in Goramahal village in Moyna in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.
Mohan Mandal had non-bailable warrants issued against him after he had absconded.
He is the third accused to be arrested in the case, with two others, identified as Naba Kumar Mondal and Suvendu Bhowmick, having been arrested earlier.
07:28 IST, January 4th 2025
NIA chargesheets 1 more in J-K 2020 narco terror case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted one more accused in a 2020 narco-terrorism case relating to the seizure of 17 kgs of heroin along with cash in Jammu and Kashmir.
Syed Saleem Jahangir Andrabi alias Saleem Andrabi has been charged under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, IPC and UA(P) Act in the third supplementary chargesheet filed by NIA before the agency's Special Court in Jammu, said the agency in a press release.
The accused, a resident of district Kupwara, was arrested in July 2024 after evading arrest for the last four years in the case. With this, a total of 16 accused have so far been chargesheeted in the case.
07:17 IST, January 4th 2025
Delhi gets shrouded in dense fog as cold wave grips the city
Delhi was shrouded in dense fog as a cold wave gripped the city on Saturday morning. As the harsh winter continued many homeless people were seen staying at night shelters.
According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded 10.2 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Saturday. At this time yesterday, the city's temperature was 9.6 degrees Celsius.
Updated 07:30 IST, January 4th 2025