India's MICE Sector To Double In 3 Years, Reaching $103.7 Billion By 2030: Experts

New Delhi: The Indian exhibitions industry is poised for remarkable growth, with revenues projected to double within the next three years, the experts stated. The anticipated surge is driven by the country's burgeoning Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector, which is valued at $49.4 billion in 2024 and expected to exceed $103.7 billion by 2030. In order to capitalise on this momentum, the Indian Exhibitions, Conferences & Events Services Association (IESA) has launched the 5th edition of India Expo Shop 2025, a premier platform that connects policy-makers, global industry leaders, and service providers, showcases breakthrough solutions, and shapes the future of the industry.

Organised at Dwarka's Yashobhoomi, this two-day event brings together over 100 exhibitors, 300 decision-makers, and more than 2000 professionals to explore innovation, sustainability, and next-generation opportunities in the MICE sector. The expo features cutting-edge solutions in event infrastructure, design, AV technology, logistics, and sustainable event practices, providing a comprehensive platform for industry stakeholders to network, collaborate, and drive business growth.

At the heart of the event is the launch of ‘EventFull Bharat’, a unique initiative designed to spotlight emerging and smaller players in the events ecosystem. The platform will feature live pitches by young entrepreneurs and new-age solution providers before a distinguished jury of industry leaders, global buyers, and investors, strengthening collaboration and innovation. The inaugural ceremony was graced by IESA General Secretary Uma Menon, Treasurer Surinder Vashisht, along with Indian Exhibition Industry Association President Suraj Dhawan and others.

Sooraj Dhawan stated, "The Indian exhibitions industry is on the brink of unprecedented growth, with revenues projected to double within three years. To seize this opportunity, our supply chain must scale with speed and innovation." He explained the importance of adopting technology, building sustainable infrastructure, developing venues beyond metros, upskilling the workforce, and embracing sustainability as a non-negotiable aspect of the industry's growth.