Updated March 19th, 2024 at 10:04 IST
LIVE: SC Verdict on BRS, TMC Leaders' Plea Against PMLA Provisions Today
SC to hear pleas of BRS leader K Kavitha, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and others challenging various provisions of PMLA.
- India
- 1 min read
10: 04 IST, March 19th 2024
Telangana: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, as part of vehicle checking, Nalgonda police seized gold worth Rs 5.73 crores under Miryalguda 1 Town police station limits. The gold was being transported from Miryalguda to Khammam in a vehicle. Further details awaited, said Sudhakar, Station House Officer, Miryalguda 1 Town PS.
9: 18 IST, March 19th 2024
A fire broke out at Agra's Sindhi market area in the wee hours of Tuesday. Fire tenders at the spot. More details are awaited.
Advertisement
9: 17 IST, March 19th 2024
SC to hear pleas of BRS leader K Kavitha, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and others challenging various provisions of PMLA.
Published March 19th, 2024 at 09:16 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.