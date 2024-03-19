×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 10:04 IST

LIVE: SC Verdict on BRS, TMC Leaders' Plea Against PMLA Provisions Today

SC to hear pleas of BRS leader K Kavitha, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and others challenging various provisions of PMLA.

Reported by: Digital Desk
LIVE: SC Verdict on K Kavitha, Abhishek Banerjee's Plea Against PMLA Provisions Today
LIVE: SC Verdict on K Kavitha, Abhishek Banerjee's Plea Against PMLA Provisions Today | Image: ANI
Gold Worth Rs 5.73 Crore Seized In Telangana's Miryalguda Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
Massive Fire Erupts At Agra's Sindhi Market
SC to Hear BRS, TMC Leaders Plea Against PMLA Provisions
  • Listen to this article
10: 04 IST, March 19th 2024

Telangana: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, as part of vehicle checking, Nalgonda police seized gold worth Rs 5.73 crores under Miryalguda 1 Town police station limits. The gold was being transported from Miryalguda to Khammam in a vehicle. Further details awaited, said Sudhakar, Station House Officer, Miryalguda 1 Town PS. 

 


 

9: 18 IST, March 19th 2024

A fire broke out at Agra's Sindhi market area in the wee hours of Tuesday. Fire tenders at the spot. More details are awaited.

9: 17 IST, March 19th 2024

SC to hear pleas of BRS leader K Kavitha, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and others challenging various provisions of PMLA.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 09:16 IST

