Published 21:42 IST, August 27th 2024

Angry Protesters Fight Back As Mamata Govt Resorts To Brut Force During Nabanna Abhijan | LIVE

Hundreds of processionists, mainly youths, commenced the 'Nabanna Abhijan' from two locations across the city on Tuesday afternoon demanding the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the arrest of those responsible for the rape-murder of a doctor in RG Kar hospital.