As Indian Firepower Destroys Key Airbases, Battered Pakistan Begs for De-Escalation

New Delhi: After a week of intense military escalation following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan appears to be taking a step back — at least for now. On Saturday, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that his country “would consider de-escalation” if India halts further strikes.

Speaking to Pakistan’s Geo News, Dar admitted that Islamabad's recent retaliatory action came after its “patience had reached its limit.” But he added, “If they stop here, we will also consider stopping.” The comments came hours after he spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and conveyed Pakistan’s conditional willingness to reduce tensions if India holds back.

However, Dar also issued a warning: any further Indian attack would be met with a response. “Our reply will follow if they strike again,” he said.

His remarks come amid growing global concern over the rapidly worsening situation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, triggered by last month’s deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. India has blamed Pakistan-based terror groups for the attack and launched precision strikes this week under “Operation Sindoor”.

Earlier Saturday, Pakistani media claimed Indian drones and missiles had targeted three Pakistani airbases. However, in a special press briefing in New Delhi, Indian officials called these claims “false and fabricated.”

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the Pakistani narrative was part of “a propaganda campaign”, while Defence Ministry officials released time-stamped videos showing Indian airbases fully intact and operational.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi further revealed that Pakistan had fired at health facilities and schools inside Jammu and Kashmir. “A strong and proportionate response has already been given,” she said.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh added that while India remains committed to non-escalation, Pakistani troop movements near the border signal a readiness for further escalation. “Our forces are on full alert and prepared for any contingency,” she said.

Meanwhile, diplomatic pressure is also building. U.S. Secretary of State Rubio spoke to India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and urged both nations to “re-establish direct communication” and prevent miscalculations. The U.S. has also offered to facilitate future talks to defuse tensions.

Back in Islamabad, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called a meeting of the National Command Authority — the body responsible for managing the country’s missile arsenal and strategic deterrence.