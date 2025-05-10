Fact Check: PIB Debunks Fake Claim of IAF Pilot Captured by Pakistan

New Delhi: As soon as tensions flared between India and Pakistan, Islamabad began pushing fake news through social media and television broadcasts.

In one such false claim, several Pakistani social media handles alleged that Indian Air Force pilot Squadron Leader Shivani Singh had been captured in Pakistan. The viral post was widely circulated, but India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked it, confirming that no Indian pilot is in Pakistani custody. The fact-checking unit labeled the post as misinformation, urging the public to stay alert.

"Do not fall for these false claims intended to mislead and cause confusion," PIB posted on X.

The disinformation campaign unfolded even as Pakistan launched unprovoked attacks on civilian areas. In the early hours of Saturday, heavy shelling was reported from border regions, including Jammu and Rajouri.

In a tragic development, two civilians, including a senior government officer, lost their lives in Rajouri after shelling hit a residential area. The deceased was identified as Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thappa.

“We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was with the Deputy CM. Today, Pak shelling hit his house and killed him. I’m shocked and deeply saddened,” said Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on X.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army responded firmly. In a statement, it said Pakistan attempted drone strikes early Saturday morning near Amritsar’s Khasa cantonment. The drones were intercepted and destroyed.