'India, Pakistan Directly Negotiated': S Jaishankar Junks Donald Trump’s Repeated Ceasefire Claims

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has rejected US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Speaking to Dutch broadcaster NOS, Jaishankar clarified that the pause in hostilities was a bilateral understanding, and it was “directly negotiated” between the two neighbours.

What did EAM Jaishankar Say

"The ceasefire was negotiated directly between India and Pakistan. We told everyone, including the US, that if they want an understanding, they have to talk to us directly… And that's why it happened,” the foreign minister said.

Jaishankar added that apart from the United States, several other nations also held conversations with India during the four-day conflict. The EAM revealed New Delhi had conveyed to many foreign governments, including Washington, that a truce would only be possible if Pakistan directly approached India.

India Dismisses Trump’s Repeated Claims

Trump on Wednesday claimed credit for brokering the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, stating he de-escalated tensions through trade negotiations.

This is not the first time that the American president has made such a claim.

When the two countries reached an understanding on May 10, Trump was the first person to publicly announce the “immediate and complete ceasefire".

However, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the issue of Jammu and Kashmir has always been a bilateral concern. Additionally, the May 10 understanding was reached when Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held direct talks.

Pakistan Sought Truce After India’s Retaliation

The May 10 ceasefire followed India’s retaliatory strikes on Pakistan’s airbases, which compelled Islamabad to seek a truce and connect with New Delhi via a military hotline.

India’s strikes were in response to Pakistan’s unsuccessful drone and missile attacks along the Line of Control, which followed Operation Sindoor.

All about Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces carried out airstrikes on May 7 and destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), which resulted in the elimination of at least 100 terrorists affiliated with banned terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen.