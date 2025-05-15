Jamia Millia Islamia University Suspends MoU With Turkey For Helping Pak, Says Stands With Nation

New Delhi: After JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia has suspended all its operations with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and any of its affiliated institutions for supporting Pakistan, citing national interest on Thursday.

In an official statement, the university said the decision has been taken with immediate effect due to national security concerns.

Jamia Millia Islamia posted on X, “Due to national security considerations, any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye stands suspended with immediate effect, until further orders. Jamia Millia Islamia stands firmly with the Nation.”

The move comes shortly after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) publicly hit out at Türkiye and suspended Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for backing Pakistan on India-Pak military tension after Pahalgam attack in Jammu Kashmir which killed 26 innocent civilians.

According to reports, the cancellation of the MoU is a big development in the deteriorating diplomatic relations between India and Turkey. The agreement with JNU, which was signed on February 3, this year, for a period of three years, was scheduled to continue until February 2028. However, in light of Turkey's stance on the India-Pakistan issue, JNU has decided to suspend the agreement, asserting that it “stands with the nation”.

Government Action Against Turkish Media