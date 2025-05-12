India Unmasks Pakistan Army-Terror Nexus Yet Again, Names Pak Officials Who Attended Terrorists Funerals in Lashkar Stronghold Muridke | Image: Republic

Indian Army on Sunday released damning evidence showing senior Pakistani Army and police officials attending funerals of terrorists eliminated during India’s precision strikes on May 7 under Operation Sindoor in Muridke, Lahore - a known Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) stronghold.

The funeral, led by US-designated global terrorist Hafiz Abdul Rauf, the brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, was attended by a striking list of uniformed officials and public servants.

On May 8, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during a press briefing held up photograph evidence showing uniformed Pakistani Army and police officials attending funeral of slain terrorists, draped in Pakistani flag. Misri asked what message is Pakistan sending when terrorists are buried with national flags and state honours.

Officials Who Attended the Funeral of Terrorists

The Indian Armed Forces have named the following Pakistani officials seen in images and footage from the funeral:

Lt. Gen. Fayyaz Hussain Shah – IV Corps Commander, Lahore

Maj. Gen. Rao Imran Sartaj – 11th Infantry Division

Brig. Mohammad Furqan Shabbir

Dr. Usman Anwar – Inspector General, Punjab Police

Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bherth – Punjab MPA

The funeral was for three Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) members — Qari Abdul Malik, Khalid, and Mudasir — who were killed in the Indian Air Force’s targeted strike on a terror camp in Muridke.

Operation Sindoor: 100+ Terrorists, 40 Pakistani Soldiers Killed

Operation Sindoor, named by PM Modi and led Indian Army and Indian Air Force, was launched in the dark hours of May 7 in response to the dastardly April 22 Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists.

With 100 per cent precision strikes, the Indian armed forces targeted nine terror hotbeds - five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and four in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Indian forces successfully destroyed terror infrastructures in locations such as Muridke and Bahawalpur, strongholds of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), respectively.

In the operation, over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets like Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudasir Ahmed, were eliminated. India also confirmed that around 40 Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory fire exchanges along the Line of Control (LoC) between May 7 and May 10. Additionally, 11 air bases in Pakistan were brought to dust by Indian forces.

Top armed forces officials including DGMO Lt. Gen. Rajeev Ghai, Vice Admiral AN Pramod, and Air Marshal AK Bharti jointly presented these findings on Sunday.

India-Pakistan DGMO Talks Today