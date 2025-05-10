Red Alert in Rajasthan’s Barmer: Markets Shut, Movement Banned Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Jaipur: A high-level red alert was issued in Barmer district at 10 am on Saturday as tensions between India and Pakistan intensified for the fourth straight day. Authorities ordered the immediate shutdown of all markets and directed residents to return home and remain indoors until further notice.

The directive, issued by District Collector and Civil Defence Controller Tina Dabi, read, “High red alert. Everyone is ordered to immediately to go thier houses. Markets to be closed and all movement to be stopped. Urgent, pls note, Immediate enforcement to be ensured”.

Earlier in the day, a separate red alert was sounded at around 5 am after suspected drone activity was detected from across the Pakistani border. However, Indian air defence forces successfully intercepted and neutralised the incoming threats. A blackout was already in place since the previous night and continued until 6 am, stretching nearly 12 hours.

The town remained under darkness until early morning, when movement cautiously resumed. A third red alert was triggered at 5:30 am, which remained in effect until 7:09 am, with sirens ringing out across the region. Security forces and civil defence units stayed on high alert throughout the period.