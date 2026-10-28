India Pursuing Release of Citizens Stranded in Ukraine and Russia: MEA

New Delhi: India is actively engaging with government authorities in both Ukraine and Russia to secure the release and safe return of Indian nationals who were duped into conflict roles under the pretence of foreign employment, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed during a press briefing.

Highlighting diplomatic efforts underway in Kyiv, Jaiswal stated that Indian officials are conducting regular consular visits to maintain direct communication with trapped citizens.

"Discussions are underway with the [Ukraine] government to secure the release of our citizens who were lured there under the pretext of employment," Jaiswal said during a bi-weekly press briefing, "We are making efforts to bring them back. Consular visits have also been conducted to facilitate communication with them."

Turning to the situation involving Indian nationals serving with Russian military forces, Jaiswal reiterated that New Delhi remains in continuous contact with Moscow to expedite their discharge and repatriation.

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"As far as Russia is concerned, I have already informed you about this earlier," Jaiswal noted. "I have also shared the number of Indian nationals who, according to our information, are still serving in the Russian armed forces. Efforts are underway to bring them back as well."

The Ministry of External Affairs has repeatedly cautioned job seekers against falling prey to fraudulent recruitment agencies offering lucrative employment opportunities in conflict zones.

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Earlier on Friday, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India has always prioritised the safety and well-being of its citizens stranded in crisis-hit regions across the world, asserting that the government has gone beyond issuing advisories to bring people back home during challenging situations.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Berlin, Goyal said India has consistently ensured the well-being of its citizens facing difficulties abroad and has also helped evacuate nationals of other countries whenever required.

“Most other countries just issue an advisory. The advisory is, come back home. How? That’s not the government’s problem. In fact, we often even get people from other countries out, along with the Indians, whom we support,” Goyal said.

Recalling the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, the minister said around 22,000 Indians, mostly students, were present in the country when the conflict began.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally supervised the evacuation efforts, establishing a dedicated team in Delhi to coordinate operations and sending four senior ministers to neighbouring countries to facilitate the return of Indian citizens.

Goyal said the government had urged Indians in Ukraine to return home even before the conflict escalated, but the situation became more challenging after the war broke out.

“Prime Minister Modi at that point in time set up a crack team in Delhi, which he would personally supervise, coordinate, take feedback from, guide and advise continuously,” he said.