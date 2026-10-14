India Raised Seafarer and Tanker Security in NSA Talks With Iran After Gulf Shipping Attacks: MEA

New Delhi: India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval spoke with his Iranian counterpart, Dr Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, on 12 October, with the safety and security of Indian seafarers and tankers featuring prominently in the discussion, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the two officials discussed bilateral issues, the regional situation and international developments.

"... The National Security Adviser spoke to his Iranian counterpart, His Excellency Dr Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, on 12 October. They discussed bilateral issues, the regional situation and international developments. The safety and security of Indian seafarers and Indian tankers were also raised during the conversation," he said.

The Iranian Embassy in India confirmed the telephone call, noting that Rezaei and Doval exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

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The talks took place against a backdrop of repeated attacks on commercial vessels in the Gulf region that have put Indian crew members at risk. On 11 October, the Nicaragua-flagged tanker MT Petro Dolphin, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was hit by a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said nine crew members were rescued and are safe, while two Indian nationals remain missing. Local Coast Guard search-and-rescue operations are continuing, with Indian authorities coordinating closely with relevant agencies. The Embassy of India in Oman said it is monitoring the situation and remains in contact with the authorities concerned.

Also on 11 October, the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker M/T Valthera, with 11 Indian seafarers on board, was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire. Sonowal confirmed that all 11 Indian crew members are safe and that authorities are in touch with the ship management company.

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Two days earlier, on 9 October, the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2, carrying 22 Indian nationals, faced a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage. All 22 Indian seafarers were reported safe.

These incidents form part of a broader pattern of attacks on commercial shipping amid heightened regional tensions. Iranian officials have meanwhile asserted Tehran’s position on the Strait of Hormuz. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Iran maintains total control over the vital energy corridor and that security cannot return while foreign military aggression and economic blockades continue. He dismissed US accounts of the situation, stating that market realities contradict Washington’s narrative.Separately, Rezaei claimed that the United States has agreed to some of Iran’s seven conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, but described Washington’s response as “inadequate.” He added that Iranian diplomacy has changed and there will be no return to the previous status quo.