India Registers Historic 7.8% Growth but Sulking Congress Calls It ‘Paper Tiger’

India has recorded a 7.8% GDP growth rate in its latest economic release, reinforcing its position as the fastest-growing major economy globally.

However, the historic expansion has quickly turned into a high-stakes political battlefield, with the main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, dismissing the growth figures as a "paper tiger" that masks widespread ground-level economic hardship.

Headline growth was driven primarily by a surge in manufacturing output, strong performance in the services sector, and aggressive state-led capital expenditure on infrastructure. Despite high global interest rates and lingering geopolitical volatility, domestic demand proved resilient.

Government representatives and economic strategists hailed the figures as a clear validation of the administration's fiscal management, digital public infrastructure push, and supply-side reforms.

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The official narrative faced immediate pushback from the Congress party. Reacting to the official data release, Congress communications chief Pawan Khera took to X to challenge the government's economic claims.

Characterising the 7.8% figure as a "paper tiger," Khera argued that high macro-level numbers fail to translate into tangible benefits for the average citizen.

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The Congress leader highlighted several persistent vulnerabilities in the national economy:

1. A persistent disconnect between top-line GDP figures and the volume of formal job generation for educated youth entering the workforce.

2. Subdued growth in real rural wages and elevated food inflation continuing to strain agricultural and village-level household budgets.

3. A widening gap where corporate profits and high-end consumer spending surge while lower- and middle-income families experience squeezed purchasing power.

4. Accusations that favourable low-base comparisons from prior quarters artificially inflated the headline growth percentage.

The divergence between macro indicators and ground-level economic perception highlights the central debate in contemporary Indian politics.

While the ruling government leverages international investor confidence, national infrastructure buildouts, and top-line growth metrics to project stability, the opposition continues to anchor its platform on cost-of-living pressures, youth unemployment, and wealth inequality.

As the debate continues, analysts emphasise that sustaining long-term momentum will depend on converting top-line GDP gains into broader-based private consumption and job creation across both urban and rural sectors.