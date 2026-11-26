New Delhi: India has pushed back against allegations by the United States that its manufacturing policies are creating structural excess capacity, as Washington moves ahead with a proposal to impose tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods following an investigation under Section 301 of the US Trade Act.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday that the government was examining a notice issued by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) and maintained that India does not have structural excess capacity in any sector.

“The Notice is currently under examination,” the ministry said, adding that India had engaged constructively throughout the investigation.

The government also pointed out that the Department of Commerce had rejected the allegations in its submissions during the investigation. India has maintained that its manufacturing expansion is driven by domestic demand and the need to reduce dependence on other countries for critical inputs.

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New Delhi has also called for trade-related concerns to be addressed through ongoing negotiations for the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). It reiterated its commitment to concluding the agreement at the earliest, referring to the framework announced on February 2 and the joint statement issued on February 7.

Why has the US questioned India's manufacturing push?

The 189-page report from the USTR, which was published on Wednesday, looks at manufacturing policies in 14 economies, including India. It contends that India's key programs, like Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) plan, are pushing production over what the market can sustain.

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According to the analysis, India would need to produce an extra $500 billion at 2025 levels in order to expand manufacturing's contribution to 25% of its GDP under the Make in India strategy.

According to the USTR, India's "acts, policies, and practices" pertaining to manufacturing are irrational and impede US trade.

However, over the course of the eight-month probe, India has continuously contested this finding. Its stance is that manufacturing production is not dictated by government directives, but rather is dependent on market conditions and actual orders.

Additionally, New Delhi has maintained that initiatives like PLI and Make in India are meant to boost local output and shouldn't be seen as attempts to build manufacturing capacity without matching demand.

At the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Milwaukee in October, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal voiced India's concerns, stating that the country "does not have structural excess capacity" in the areas that Washington has highlighted.

During the probe, India also took part in private meetings with the USTR.

How much tariff is the US proposing on Indian goods?

In light of the Section 301 inquiry, the USTR proposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods. However, if India and the US reach a trade deal, the suggested rate might drop to 17%.

Steel, solar, healthcare, and information and communications technology (ICT) are among the industries that the inquiry has highlighted. Concerns about India's labor rules, limitations on market access, and rising imports of Chinese industrial inputs have also been brought up.

The proposed tariffs do not apply to certain medicinal products. These include patented medications, hundreds of drug components utilized in pharmaceuticals, and generic medications in dosage form.

The USTR links lower tariff rates for certain nations to the potential for trade deals. The suggested tariff rates for other economies also differ.

Proposed USTR Section 301 tariff rates:

Country/Region Proposed tariff Singapore 10% with trade deal; 20% without European Union 15% Japan 15% South Korea 15% Switzerland 15% Taiwan 15% India 17% with trade deal; 25% without Bangladesh 18% Cambodia 18% Indonesia 18% Malaysia 18% Thailand 18% China 20% Vietnam 20% with trade deal; 35% without

Written comments on the proposed tariffs can be submitted until January 5, 2027, while hearings are scheduled to begin on January 25.

Can the India-US trade deal change the tariff outcome?

The current trade talks are especially crucial because of the proposed tariff cut for India. Since February 2025, the US and India have been discussing a bilateral trade deal.

Washington outlined an 18% reciprocal tax on a variety of Indian commodities as part of the framework for an interim trade agreement that the two nations unveiled in February.

The most recent USTR proposal adds another level of complexity to the negotiations; Indian exporters may be impacted by the gap between the conditional 17% rate and the proposed 25% tariff.