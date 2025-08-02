Here’s How India Responded To White House's Push For Trump's Nobel Peace Prize

New Delhi: The Indian government has responded to the White House's push for US President Donald Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The White House claimed that Trump has successfully brokered peace deals between various countries, including his fake claims of mediating the India-Pakistan conflicts. When asked to respond to the White House statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the question on the statement of the White House should be directed to the White House.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal's comment came after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that Trump has brokered several peace deals and ceasefires in conflict zones worldwide, averaging one per month.

White House Pushes for Nobel Peace Prize For Trump

Leavitt pointed out Trump's alleged role in ending conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia. "It is well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize," Leavitt said. However, India has repeatedly refuted Trump's claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan, reiterating its policy of bilaterally addressing matters related to Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have both stated that no leader, including Donald Trump, asked India to stop its operations against Pakistan. PM Modi revealed that the US Vice President tried to contact him during the crisis, but he was in a meeting with his army and later responded, warning Pakistan of severe consequences if they launched an attack. S Jaishankar too echoed Prime Minister Modi's sentiments, saying, "There was no leader, nobody, anywhere in the world, who asked India to stop its operations."

India-US Relationship

Despite the disagreement over Trump's Nobel Peace Prize, India and the US share a strategic partnership based on similar interests and democratic values. Randhir Jaiswal asserted that the relationship has weathered several transitions and challenges, remaining focused on the substantive agenda both nations have committed to. "This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to and are confident that the relationship will continue to move forward," Jaiswal said.

Responding to the question related to bilateral ties with Russia, Jaiswal pointed out India's time-tested partnership with Russia, stating that ties between the two nations stand on their own merit and shouldn't be seen through the prism of a third country. "As far as India-Russia relations are concerned, we have a steady and time-tested partnership," he said.

Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize Nomination

Interestingly, Pakistan has officially nominated Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, giving credit to his leadership in de-escalating the recent India-Pakistan military crisis.

Pakistan's Army Chief, Asim Munir, had called for Donald Trump's nomination, attributing the US President with saving the two South Asian countries from a possible nuclear standoff.