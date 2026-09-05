'India's 7.8% GDP Growth Came Amid Trade-related Challenges Due To West Asia War': PM Modi at SRCC's 100th Anniversary Event

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University’s prestigious institution, highlighting India’s recent economic performance and contrasting it with the challenges of the past decade.

Speaking at the event, which coincided with Teachers’ Day, Modi said the country’s 7.8 per cent quarterly GDP growth had boosted national confidence. He noted that this expansion occurred despite ongoing conflict in West Asia and related trade disruptions, stressing India’s resilience and potential. A Japanese credit rating agency’s recent upgrade of India’s rating further reinforced the positive momentum, he added.

The Prime Minister recalled how the world once labelled India among the “Fragile Five.” Today, he said, it is recognised as the fastest-growing major economy. “Those who became infamous for pushing India into the ‘Fragile Five’ are finding these figures difficult to digest,” Modi said, adding that the country is not only growing but also generating new employment opportunities.

Modi revisited the economic and security landscape of 2013, describing a period marked by high inflation near 10 per cent, elevated current account deficit, industrial slowdown, policy paralysis, scams, and security concerns including incidents along the Line of Control and terror attacks. He contrasted this with the present, stating that terrorists are on the back foot, India’s armed forces respond firmly to any misadventure, peace has improved from Jammu and Kashmir to the Northeast, and the influence of Maoist and Naxal violence has been significantly reduced. The global conversation has shifted from concerns over policy paralysis to recognition of India’s policy dynamism, he said.

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Referring to his earlier comments on “Make in India,” Modi noted that the idea was once met with scepticism but has since gained brand value and recognition. He also emphasised standing against what he called a “mai-baap” culture of dependency.

The Prime Minister arrived at the North Delhi campus by Delhi Metro, interacting with students and fellow passengers en route. After the ceremonial lamp-lighting, college authorities presented him with a commemorative framed memento marking SRCC’s 100 years. In a post on X earlier in the day, Modi praised the college’s legacy of academic excellence, institution-building, and its role in nurturing leaders in business, public life, and society.

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