India's Demography Mission: High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes Meets Amit Shah, Outlines Field Visits

New Delhi: The High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes, constituted by the Government of India to examine shifts caused by illegal immigration and other irregular factors, held a courtesy meeting with Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi.

During the meeting, the committee briefed the Home Minister on its working strategy, including plans to undertake visits to various States and Union Territories to gather first-hand ground-level information from state governments and UT administrations. The panel also intends to hold detailed interactions with concerned Central Ministries to obtain comprehensive feedback on issues related to demographic changes.

To ensure productive engagements, the committee has prepared a detailed questionnaire that will be sent to States and UTs in advance, enabling them to provide relevant data and making the visits more focused and interactive.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah appreciated the committee’s structured approach and directed the Home Secretary to extend all possible assistance to the panel for its day-to-day functioning as well as during its field visits. He also urged the committee to submit its recommendations at the earliest.

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The committee was formed following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of the “High-powered Demography Mission” in his Independence Day address on 15 August 2025. Its mandate is to scientifically assess demographic changes occurring across the country due to illegal immigration and other abnormal reasons, analyse their underlying causes, and recommend suitable policy, legislative, and administrative measures.

Justice Prakash Prabhakar Navlekar (Retired) serves as Chairman of the High-Level Committee. Its members include the Census Commissioner, Durga Shankar Mishra (Retired IAS), Balaji Srivastava (Retired IPS), and Dr. Shamika Ravi, Member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC).

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