Updated 19 March 2026 at 17:26 IST
India's Diplomatic Push: PM Modi Holds Key Calls with Oman, Malaysia, France Leaders Amid West Asia Tensions, Know Details
In a series of posts on X, PM Modi detailed the discussions, which focused on the urgent need for de-escalation and a return to dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and stability in the region.
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in high-level diplomatic outreach on Thursday, holding separate conversations with the leaders of Oman, Malaysia, and France amid escalating tensions in West Asia.
In a series of posts on X, PM Modi detailed the discussions, which focused on the urgent need for de-escalation and a return to dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and stability in the region.
With Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, PM Modi described the exchange as "productive." He conveyed advance Eid greetings to the people of Oman and emphasized joint priorities.
"We agreed on the need to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and subsequent restoration of peace and stability," he posted. He reiterated India's strong condemnation of the violation of Oman’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while appreciating Oman’s role in facilitating the safe return of thousands of people, including Indian nationals.
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He added that "India and Oman stand for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz."
Turning to Malaysia, PM Modi spoke with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and extended warm greetings ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.
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"We also discussed the deeply concerning situation in West Asia and reaffirmed our shared commitment to de-escalation and the early restoration of peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy," he wrote.
In his conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi highlighted the "urgent need for de-escalation, as well as a return to dialogue and diplomacy."
He expressed optimism about ongoing coordination, stating, "We look forward to continuing our close coordination to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond."
The calls reflect India's consistent stance on resolving regional conflicts through peaceful means, while underscoring concerns over sovereignty, civilian safety, including that of the Indian diaspora, and secure maritime routes critical to global energy flows. This diplomatic engagement comes as West Asia faces heightened instability, with India actively coordinating with multiple partners to promote restraint and dialogue.
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Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 19 March 2026 at 17:26 IST