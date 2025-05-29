India's First Bullet Train: Check Stations, Routes On Mumbai-Ahmedabad 508-Km Stretch

Mumbai: Good news for commuters travelling between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, as India’s first bullet train is expected to be operational on the Sabarmati–Vapi section in Gujarat by 2028, with reports indicating that the full 508-km Ahmedabad–Mumbai corridor is likely to be completed by 2030, enhancing high-speed rail connectivity in the region.

India's First Bullet Train

According to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHRCl), slab casting work at Virar Bullet Train Station on 28th May 2025 , stations in Maharashtra have also started taking shape. This work marks a significant step forward in the construction of India’s first high-speed rail corridor, bringing us closer to a faster and more connected future.

National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd is a joint venture of the Government of India and participating state governments for implementing high-speed rail projects.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad 508-Km Stretch

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor, spanning approximately 508 km, will cross major hubs including Mumbai (BKC), Thane, Virar, and Boisar in Maharashtra, as well as Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati in Gujarat.

The corridor is divided into two sections, with the Gujarat segment covering 348 km and the Maharashtra segment spanning around 156 km, improving high-speed rail connectivity between these key economic hubs.

Union Minister Harsh Sanghavi recently shared a post that reads, “India’s first bullet train station in Surat is almost ready. Trial runs will begin next year, and full service is expected by 2029. Also, 300 km of viaduct work near Surat is now complete with the launch of a 40-metre full-span box girder.”

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor Key Features

Total Length: 508 km (348 km in Gujarat, 156 km in Maharashtra)

Top Speed: 320 km/h

Stations: 12 in total

Maharashtra (4): Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar

Gujarat (8): Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Sabarmati

Travel Time: With limited stops it will take approx. 2 hours 7 minutes

All stops: 2 hours 58 minutes

Centrally located with modern interiors

Ample seating, clear signage, high-quality restrooms

Nurseries and baggage lockers

First-class passengers enjoy exclusive business lounges

Wheelchair-friendly designs

Lowered ticket counters with braille support

Tactile tiles for visually impaired passengers

Dedicated washrooms for differently-abled individuals

Underground sections: 21 km

Sea tunnel: 7 km

Mountain tunnels: 5 km

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the loco manufacturing shop and electric locomotive at the Dahod Rolling Stock Workshop in Gujarat earlier this week, reviewing key developments in India's railway modernisation efforts. Meanwhile, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, also known as the Bullet Train, is progressing rapidly, with the first phase expected to be operational by 2026, marking a significant milestone in India's high-speed rail infrastructure.