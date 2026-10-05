'India's First FTA with Any Economic Bloc in Europe': PM Modi Highlights $100 Bn Investment Goal in Meeting with Swiss Prez Parmelin

New Delhi: India and the Swiss Confederation on Monday exchanged several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin at Hyderabad House in the national capital.

Delivering a joint press statement following delegation-level talks, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the growing momentum in bilateral relations, particularly following the implementation of the historic Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

"First of all, I appreciate his commitment to India-Switzerland relations. In October last year, with his personal support, we implemented a historic trade and economic partnership agreement between India and the European Free Trade Association. This is India's first FTA with any economic bloc in Europe," PM Modi said.

"This is also an ambitious blueprint of investment, innovation, jobs and mutual prosperity. With this, we will realise 100 billion dollars investment and 10 lakh direct jobs in India in the next 15 years," the Prime Minister added. Underlining steps taken to expand commercial engagements, PM Modi further said, “We have taken several important decisions to enhance market access for India's exports in Switzerland and to further facilitate investment between the two countries. This will increase the export of India's agriculture, pharma, textile, and engineering goods to Switzerland. At the same time, we will attract new Swiss investment in India's important sectors such as biotech, life sciences, banking, insurance, food processing, and sustainability.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted the signing of key agreements aimed at facilitating cross-border movement for young professionals and scholars, terming interpersonal connections the foundation of the bilateral partnership. "People-to-people ties are the greatest strength of our partnership. With the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement and Young Professionals Agreement signed today, many new opportunities will open up in Switzerland for Indian students, researchers, professionals, and youth," PM Modi said.

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Having touched down in India on Monday to undertake a three-day state visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, the Swiss leader's high-level itinerary centres on enhancing bilateral collaboration across commerce, investment, scientific advancement, technological innovation and workforce mobility. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that President Parmelin is travelling alongside a prominent delegation consisting of senior officials and corporate executives, marking his maiden State visit to India and his second journey to the nation this year, following his participation in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi in February 2026.

During the course of the visit, President Parmelin will likewise meet with President Droupadi Murmu, who is slated to host a ceremonial banquet in his honour. The diplomatic engagement acquires distinct prominence given that President Parmelin is set to attend the second India-EFTA Prosperity Summit on October 7, signalling the inaugural anniversary of the operationalisation of TEPA.

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Emphasising Switzerland's critical standing as an economic collaborator, the MEA noted that among EFTA member states, Switzerland functions as India's primary trade and investment partner, underscoring the enduring connections linking both nations and the necessity of maintaining consistent high-level dialogues.

“India and Switzerland share longstanding friendly relations. This visit will further strengthen bilateral relations, building upon the regular high-level exchanges and deepening cooperation in new areas of mutual interest,” the MEA stated. The diplomatic undertaking transpires against a background of continuous high-level interactions between New Delhi and Bern, noting that the most recent State visit executed by an Indian President to Switzerland occurred in 2019, whereas Prime Minister Modi undertook official journeys to Switzerland in 2016 and 2018.