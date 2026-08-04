India's Food Regulator Bars Dabur from Selling Products with Misleading '100%' Claims
FSSAI's prohibition order covers products including honey, apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, cow ghee, coconut water and coconut milk.
- India News
- 1 min read
India's food safety regulator on Monday issued an order to Dabur India (DABU.NS), prohibiting the sale of food products with misleading "100%" claims.
Here are more details:
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- The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in a social media post said products sold on Dabur's website claimed some of its products were "100% Natural", "100% Pure" and "100% Organic", which were ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers.
- FSSAI's prohibition order covers products including honey, apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, cow ghee, coconut water and coconut milk.
- It also said some products displayed the "Jaivik Bharat" logo, a certification introduced by the FSSAI identifying organic food, without valid FSSAI endorsement.
- Despite an earlier notice directing discontinuation of misleading "100%" claims, Dabur did not take corrective action, the regulator said.
- FSSAI also directed Dabur to submit an 'Action Taken Report' within 15 days.
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