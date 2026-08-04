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India's Food Regulator Bars Dabur from Selling Products with Misleading '100%' Claims

FSSAI's ​prohibition order covers products including ​honey, apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, cow ghee, ‌coconut water and coconut milk.

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India's Food Regulator Bars Dabur from Selling Products with Misleading '100%' Claims
India's Food Regulator Bars Dabur from Selling Products with Misleading '100%' Claims | Image: Reuters

India's food safety regulator on Monday issued an order to ​Dabur India (DABU.NS), prohibiting the sale ‌of food products with misleading "100%" claims.

Here are more details:

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  • The Food Safety and ​Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in ​a social media post said ⁠products sold on Dabur's website ​claimed some of its products were "100% ​Natural", "100% Pure" and "100% Organic", which were ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers.
  • FSSAI's ​prohibition order covers products including ​honey, apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, cow ghee, ‌coconut water and coconut milk.
  • It also said some products displayed the "Jaivik Bharat" logo, a certification introduced by ​the FSSAI ​identifying ⁠organic food, without valid FSSAI endorsement.
  • Despite an earlier ​notice directing discontinuation of misleading "100%" ​claims, ⁠Dabur did not take corrective action, the regulator said.
  • FSSAI also directed ⁠Dabur ​to submit an 'Action ​Taken Report' within 15 days.

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Published By:
 Namya Kapur
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