India's Fresh Covid Cases Crosses 5,000 Mark, Kerala Among Worst-Hit States

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reports that seven new deaths related to Covid-19 have occurred in the last 24 hours, with three in Maharashtra and 2 each in Delhi and Karnataka. As reported by the ministry, 564 additional cases have been confirmed since yesterday, bringing the total number of active cases to nearly 5,000.

Key states impacted

Kerala is among the worst affected states with highest number of active cases at 1,487, with Delhi having 562 and Maharashtra 526.

Meanwhile, active cases in other states stands at: Gujarat, 508, West Bengal 538, Karnataka 436, Uttar Pradesh 198 and Rajasthan 103. Karnataka has reported 112 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.





Himachal Pradesh confirmed its initial Covid-19 case on Tuesday. An 82-year-old woman tested positive at the Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College in Nahan, situated in the Sirmour district.

The patient, who had pre-existing health conditions due to her age, was admitted to the hospital showing symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district confirmed that seven more people have been confirmed with coronavirus. This brings the total number of active cases to 17, according to a health official.

Majority of the fresh Covid cases are experiencing mild symptoms and being treated in home isolation.

Since the beginning of the year, Indore has reported a total of 33 Covid-19 cases, including a 74-year-old woman who passed away.