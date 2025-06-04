Kerala Health Department Issued Revised Mock Drills Guidelines Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Thiruvanathapuram: As COVID-19 cases rise in Kerala, the state government has issued updated mock drill guidelines for both public and private hospitals. The health workers have been urged to strictly follow all rules and protocols.

As per the official reports, the state has a total of 1,373 active COVID-19 cases with nine deaths so far. The state health ministry has issued instructions to all government and private healthcare institutions to conduct mock drills to prepare for the rising COVID-19 cases. A Google form has been provided for the online submission of drill reports.

Revised Treatment Guidelines

The department instructed the hospitals to follow the revised ABC Guidelines 03, issued in June 2023, while treating patients with COVID-19 and influenza symptoms. The health workers are directed to monitor the red alert symptoms such as breathlessness, chest pain, drowsiness, fall in blood pressure, hemoptysis, and cyanosis and in children, somnolence, high persistent fever, inability to feed well, convulsions, dyspnea, and respiratory distress.

Testing Response Protocols

The patients, admitted with symptoms of ILI (Influenza-like Illness), ARI (Acute Respiratory Infection), or SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) must be tested for COVID-19. The government has asked that if Rapid Antigen Tests return negative, RT-PCR tests are mandatory, and the district RT-PCR facilities must be fully utilised.

All the COVID-positive patients must be isolated in separate wards or rooms to avoid cross-infection.

Emphasis on Preparedness

The hospitals have been asked to limit the number of bystanders and visitors. The COVID-19 testing must be conducted for any bystanders or health staff members showing symptoms. The elderly, pregnant women and those with serious illnesses should wear masks.