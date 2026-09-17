'India's Logistics, Manufacturing Gaining New Strength With Rapid Infrastructure Growth': PM Modi at SEMICON India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India's recent progress in fintech, dedicated freight corridors and logistics reflects the direction and pace of the country's development, adding that improved connectivity will strengthen manufacturing.

Addressing SEMICON India 2026 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi, PM Modi said, "India's economy is growing... The world's trust in India is also growing...If we look at just the past 15 days, it gives us an idea of the direction in which India is moving and the speed at which it is progressing. Just 10 days ago, the Global Fintech Fest was held in Mumbai. Discussions there focused on inclusive finance through agentic AI, tokenisation and quantum technology.”

“During the same period, around 3,000 kilometres of dedicated freight corridors in India became fully operational. I am talking about these 10 days of September, not about something from the past. This will accelerate movement across the country, improve logistics and give new strength to manufacturing,” he added.

He said the coincidence of Vishwakarma Jayanti and the launch of the PM Vishwakarma scheme reflects the blend of India's centuries-old tradition of creation and construction with 21st-century technology and vision.

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"This is the fifth edition of SEMICON India taking place. I extend a warm welcome to all of you. To the guests who have arrived from abroad, I extend a special welcome to India. Friends, today is also the day of Vishwakarma Jayanti. I extend my warmest greetings on Vishwakarma Jayanti to all fellow countrymen,” he said.



"Today is also the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. I extend my best wishes to all citizens on Vishwakarma Jayanti. In our tradition, Lord Vishwakarma is considered a symbol of the power of creation and construction. And look at the coincidence: the PM Vishwakarma scheme is also being launched today. On one hand, we have our centuries-old tradition of construction and on the other, the technology and vision of the 21st century. This is also the inspiration behind our vision of a self-reliant and developed India,” the prime minister said.

The fifth edition of SEMICON India 2026 is a three-day national convention on the country's semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, being held from September 17 to 19 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Delhi on the theme ‘Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem’.