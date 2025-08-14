India's Nuclear Expansion: Private Firms May Soon Mine & Import Uranium

India Likely to Allow Private Firms to Mine and Import Uranium | Image: Representational Image

New Delhi: In a significant policy shift, the government is preparing to allow private companies to mine, import, and process uranium, marking the end of a decades-long state monopoly in the country's nuclear sector.

This strategic move aims to boost nuclear power production and attract substantial private investment, with the potential to meet 5% of India's total electricity demand if expansion targets are realized.

According to the reports, the Narendra Modi-led government has set ambitious plans to increase nuclear power capacity twelvefold by 2047. To support this expansion, the policy change will also ease regulations to permit foreign companies to acquire minority stakes in nuclear power plants.

While private entities will gain access to uranium mining and imports, the government will maintain strict control over sensitive areas including spent fuel reprocessing and plutonium waste management, in line with international norms.

The new policy is expected to be formally announced within the current fiscal year.

This policy shift aligns India with several other nations, including the United States, Canada and South Africa, where private sector participation in uranium mining is already established. With energy demands rising rapidly, the success of this initiative could prove crucial to India's long-term power security and climate commitments.

Is The Domestic Supply Enough?

This reform comes as India faces growing energy demands and limited domestic uranium supplies. Official data indicates India possesses about 76,000 tonnes of uranium reserves, sufficient to fuel 10,000 megawatts of nuclear power for 30 years.

However, these domestic resources can only meet approximately 25% of the projected increase in demand, necessitating greater imports and enhanced processing capabilities.