'India's Rise Will Depend On Its Strength': Did EAM Jaishankar Take Veiled Dig At US Deputy Secretary Of State's 'Mistakes' Remark?

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said India’s rise in the global order would depend on its own capabilities, in a remark that is widely being construed as an indirect response to comments by US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau cautioning against ‘allowing’ India to emerge as an economic rival similar to China. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Jaishankar said India’s growth would be shaped by its own strengths rather than the strategic miscalculations of other nations.

“The rise of India will be determined by India. It will be determined by our strength, not by the mistakes of others,” he said. His comments came a few days after Christopher Landau said Washington would avoid repeating its past economic approach toward China when dealing with India. Landau, a lawyer who served as the US ambassador to Mexico during the administration of Donald Trump, said the United States would follow an “America First” approach in shaping its economic policies and partnerships.

“We’re not going to make the same mistakes with India that we made with China 20 years ago in terms of saying, ‘We’re going to let you develop all these markets,’ and then the next thing we know, you’re beating us in commercial things,” Landau said, adding that governments must prioritise their own citizens’ interests. “We are going to make sure that whatever we do is fair to our people. Because ultimately, we have to be accountable to our own people, just as the government of India has to be accountable to its people," he added.

At the Raisina Dialogue, Jaishankar also commented on India’s central position in the Indian Ocean region. “If we have to build a kind of an Indian Ocean sentiment or identity, it has to be backed up with resources, work, commitments and practical projects. There are different dimensions to how the Indian Ocean can be developed," he said. Highlighting that the Indian Ocean is the only ocean named after a country because India sits at its Centre. He added that India’s economic growth could create opportunities for other nations across the region. “With our growth, other countries of the Indian Ocean stand to benefit. Those who work with us will get more benefits,” Jaishankar said.